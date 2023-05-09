PA22/11335: A proposed construction of a detached annex to a property to form an ancillary home working and living accommodation for elderly parents (to include bedroom, shower room and living area) for a property in St Neot has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs Miller applied to Cornwall Council for permission for the annex for their parents at their property at The Old Barn, Milltown Lane, St Neot.
Conditional approval was granted by Cornwall Council subject to the following:
“No development approved by this permission shall be commenced until details of a scheme for the provision of surface water management has been submitted to and approved by the Local Planning Authority.
“The Developer must inform the Local Planning Authority of any variation from the details provided and agree these in writing before such variations are undertaken. Reason: To prevent the increased risk of flooding and minimise the risk of pollution of surface water by ensuring the provision of a satisfactory means of surface water control and disposal, and in accordance with policy 26 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”
Furthermore: “The proposed annex hereby approved shall have finished floor levels to be set no lower than 103.45m Above Ordinance Datum (AOD). Reason: In order to ensure the development doesn't result in a significant increase in flood risk to the site and in the area, and in accordance with policy 26 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”
In addition: “The development hereby permitted shall only be occupied by members of the family or non-paying guests of the occupiers of the dwelling known as The Old Barn and shall not be used at any time as a separate residential unit of accommodation.
“Reason: The Local Planning Authority consider that the proposed annexe would be inappropriate for occupation independent of the main dwelling by virtue of the physical relationship between the annexe and the main house which would create inadequate levels of residential amenity for the occupiers of both in accordance with policy 12 and 13 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030 and paragraph 130 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021.”