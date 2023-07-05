Geoff Hardy, Fish Legal Solicitor said: “This is a company that a judge described in sentencing for previous offences as having ‘a bullying culture’ in its management. They have applied to increase production capacity in the wake of being shamed by one prosecution and possibly facing more. It beggars belief that the Environment Agency is even entertaining the idea of allowing the operator of a huge site producing the same amount of effluent as a small town with such a terrible environmental record to expand. To date, the company has shown scant regard for the environment or the concerns of local people and the proposals don’t fill us with any hope they will change their ways.”