AN angler has been fined for not having a rod licence while fishing in Cornwall.
William Greaves, 39, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Bilberry Pool, Bilberry, near Bugle.
He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge at Swindon Magistrates Court.
Greaves, of Moorland Road, St Austell, had been charged with fishing without a licence on April 21.
Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officer Benjamin Pessl, commenting on the case, said: “Money from rod licence sales is put back where it came from to improve the experience of anglers and fisheries. Not doing that cheats everyone.
“Buying a rod licence is not expensive. Always check your licence is in date before you go out fishing.”
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A one-day licence costs from £6 and an annual licence costs from £30. Junior licences are free for 13 to 16 year olds.
Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386.
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led.