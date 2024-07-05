Andrew George has reclaimed the St Ives seat for the Lib Dems, and with a thumping majority to boot. He won the seat with 25,033 votes, beating sitting MP Derek Thomas (Cons) into second place with 11,247 votes.
Reform took third place, with 6492 votes for Giane Mortimer. The remaining votes were as follows: Filson Ali (Lab) 2788; Ian Flindall (Green) 1797; Dave Laity (Ind) 360; Paul Nicholson (Lib) 187; Jason Saunders (UKIP) 111; and John Harris (CP) 91.
The new St Ives MP - Andrew George (Lib Dems)