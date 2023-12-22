Wayne Darch, Deputy Director of Operations at SWASFT, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the festive celebrations, and we’re urging local communities to use our services responsibly, and choose the right care for them. “We want to be there for everyone that needs us in a medical emergency, to ensure this, we need to have crews available for patients with the most life-threatening conditions. Please only call 999 if someone is seriously injured or ill, for anything else, please contact NHS 111. “I would like to thank our people and NHS colleagues who will be working throughout the Christmas and New Year period to help keep us all safe and well. Should you need their support, please be kind to them, they are working hard under huge daily pressures.” For non-life-threatening emergencies, people can access appropriate care by visiting NHS 111 online, contacting their GP or getting advice from a pharmacy.