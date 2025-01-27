AMAZING footage of dolphins swimming next to a lifeboat has been captured off Cornwall.
The crew of the Fowey RNLI D Class lifeboat were returning to base after a call-out when they came across a pod of dolphins.
First the dolphins were a little way off but then they came much nearer to the lifeboat.
The footage shows them leaping out of the water and also swimming really close to the lifeboat.
The crew members were delighted to see the dolphins so close up.
The lifeboat crew were returning from a search after a member of the public had reported seeing an apparently unmanned blue inflatable kayak near the cliffs in the Carlyon Bay area, near St Austell.
Falmouth Coastguards had asked the Fowey RNLI crew members to search the area.
A Fowey RNLI spokesperson said: “Once on scene, an extensive shoreline and inshore search was conducted with no sign of the kayak.
“The St Austell coastguard rescue team were also in attendance. After a rendezvous with the coastguard team, the crew were stood down. The incident was considered to be a false alarm with good intent.
“On their way back to the station, the crew were lucky enough to be accompanied by dolphins.”
The dolphins were filmed late in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 22.
Earlier in the same week, as a lifeboat crew was recovering the D Class vessel after a Sunday morning training session, a canoeist came alongside.
The canoeist requested help for a fellow canoeist who was stuck between a tug and a tug barge on the River Fowey.
The tug was west of Penmarlam, opposite jetties five and six.
A RNLI spokesperson said: “This was potentially a very dangerous position with a strong ebb tide running. The lifeboat crew arrived on scene to find the canoeist had managed to extricate herself from the situation and was safely on the nearby beach.
“The crew proceeded to her position to check that she was all right and it was ascertained that all was well. She was part of a group of canoeists from Golant and would be returning there. Safety advice was given.”
Earlier in the month, dozens of runners gathered at the Par athletics track in fancy dress to raise money for the RNLI.
The Cornwall Reindeer Run had been due to be held last month but was postponed because of stormy conditions.
The rearranged event saw adults and children coming together for a fun morning of running which raised money that will be put towards helping the RNLI to save lives at sea.
A total of 50 people completed either a 2K or a 5K route. With sign-ups, sponsorships, fundraising and souvenir sales all added up, the event raised £1,700.
Event organiser and RNLI community manager Esther Farrant said: “Our first ever Cornwall RNLI Reindeer Run went really well.
“A huge thanks to all the participants and volunteers for getting involved, and to the Par Track cafe team for keeping us all warm with hot drinks!”