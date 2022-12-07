On Saturday, December 17, ‘Carols and Christmas Cheer’ will once again be found at Pelynt Village Hall in support of Christian Aid.
All are welcome to join Pelynt Male Choir and the Ladies Christmas Choir singing their hearts out during this festive event, with the opportunity to share in giving a gift of love this Christmas.
The concert starts at 7pm and entry is £7, refreshments included, with proceeds going to Christian Aid’s Christmas Appeal which this year focuses on the effects of the climate crisis on families in Malawi.
Sharing in festive traditions like this helps make Christmas joyful.
Fyness, a mother from Mzimba district, Malawi, said: “Here in our area, we host dances. The young people play football matches. And we celebrate by eating the food we have prepared. We cook chicken and rice. After eating my rice, I feel very happy and satisfied. I wish I could be eating rice every day.”
But sadly, this Christmas, many families in Malawi will struggle even to have their staple food of maize porridge. Hunger has grown, due to the climate crisis. Hotter temperatures and drought, and destructive downpours and floods are playing havoc with the growing seasons, causing poor crop yields and food shortages.
John Trethewey, from the local organising team, said: “Looe and District Christian Aid Group is very pleased to welcome again the wonderful Pelynt Male Voice Choir and the Ladies Christmas Choir, with many opportunities to sing along and get into the festive spirit. Come for carols, delicious refreshments - all in aid of Christian Aid’s Christmas Appeal.
“We did a similar concert last year around this time and raised about £550 for Christian Aid. Because COVID was still around the audience was down a little on previous years, but we are hoping to see more people this year. The choir have performed many times this year for various worthy charities and this Christmas we are very busy with six concerts during the festive season. We hope to see you there!”
Katrine Musgrave, Christian Aid’s church engagement and fundraising officer for Devon and Cornwall, added: “Christmas is coming – and with it, all the festive traditions we cherish. Getting the tree up early and filling it with twinkling lights. Wrapping up warm and going carolling. Chatting round the fire with friends. And of course, Christmas carols in Pelynt together!
“But one of the most-loved is when we all sit down for that special, once-a-year meal. That’s a tradition we share with families around the world. Sadly, in Malawi, the climate crisis has left food crops shrivelled by drought and drowned by floods.
“This Christmas we can share the festive joy of a plate piled high, with a gift that can help mums like Fyness and families in Malawi. It’s great that our local supporters’ fundraising efforts for the Christmas Appeal will make this difference. A big thank you to them for all their amazing work.”
With support from Christian Aid’s local partner, the Synod of Livingstonia Development Department and a project called SOSURE (Social Support for Resilience), nearly 15,000 of the most vulnerable, food-insecure families in Mzimba district are now building their resilience to climate shocks.
The SOSURE project shows the kind of practical, compassionate and urgent support a Christmas donation could help provide to families struggling against the climate crisis and hunger.
Visit caid.org.uk/christmas for details of how to support Christian Aid’s work in Malawi and other countries suffering from the effects of the climate crisis.