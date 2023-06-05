The sun was shining, the colourful gazebos were erected and the barbecue was fired up as people arrived for the 56th annual Forder Fete in Saltash.
The village of Forder which is surrounded by ancient monuments, dwellings and the 10th Century Trematon Castle, was the perfect setting for the outstanding dramatic event.
A spokesperson commented: “It was a perfect afternoon of traditional fun of the fete and river activities.”
The Saltash Town Band led the parade into the village green and played all afternoon with traditional music.
The Fete was opened by the Forder Conservation and Community Association Patron Mrs Sue Hooper MBE.
Visitors enjoyed all the traditional treats of cream teas, ice cream, home baked cakes, tombola, raffles, and stalls of white elephant, plants and face painting. Many folks tried their skills on ‘splat the rat’, but the toy rat outwitted the gamesters on every occasion, much to the delight of all those participating.
The Saltash Sailing Club Racing Cadets arrived into the creek in their Toppers and Picos and the winners were presented with their awards by Mrs Hooper.
A bouquet of flowers was presented to Mrs Hooper by Taylor Philps, and the band concluded the wonderful day at the Forder Fete playing ‘Standard of St George’.