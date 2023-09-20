Travellers can expect delays as trains between Liskeard and Looe have been cancelled following a tree blocking the line.
Great Western Railway has expressed that these disruptions are expected until 10.30am this morning.
A spokesperson for the company said: "We apologise for the disruption to your journey today.
"Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Liskeard and Looe in both directions until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys."
Passengers arriving at their destination 15 or more minutes late because of GWR trains being delayed or cancelled, can claim Delay Repay compensation. The spokesperson continued: "Please keep your ticket and visit GWR.com/DelayRepay"
UPDATE.
Following a tree blocking the railway earlier today between Liskeard and Looe all lines will be reopened shortly.
A spokesperson added: "Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 11.00 20/09"