THE results of the Police and Crime Commissioner election for Devon and Cornwall have been announced.
Three candidates stood for election, namely the incumbent, Alison Hernandez (Conservative), Daniel Steel (Labour) and Steve Lodge (Liberal Democrats).
Returning officers at Plymouth City Council, who oversaw the election count across Devon and Cornwall, have confirmed that Alison Hernandez won the election, and will serve the next term as Police and Crime Commissioner, her third having first being elected in 2016.
Turnout was low for the election, with 22.5 per cent of those eligible to vote casting their ballot, with a 18.8 per cent turnout in Cornwall.
Ms Hernandez won with a reduced majority compared to the previous election in 2021, with this year’s Police and Crime Commissioner election being the first to be held under First Past the Post rules, meaning that the person with the most votes wins, as opposed to the previous system comprising of first and second preferences.
Her majority was 23,867 over second placed candidate, Daniel Steel for Labour.
Mr Steel retained second place for Labour in the contest, after the previous candidate, Gareth Derrick, came second to Ms Hernandez at the previous election.
Welcoming the result, Ms Hernandez said: “I am delighted to be asked by residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to serve another term.
“Much has been achieved since I was first elected to office in 2016 but there remains more to be done. Policing has changed and the threats to our safety and security have developed over the years.
“I want to ensure our communities feel that the police are by their side, care about the things they care about and are motivated and resourced to tackle the problems they experience.”
A spokesperson for the Police and Crime Commissioner added: “She pledged to continue with her work to maintain record police officer numbers, reopen more police stations to the public, expand the award-winning Prisoners Building Homes scheme and continue to work in partnership with other commissioners to crack down on drugs.
“There will be a renewed focus on rural crime and antisocial behaviour in the new term, which runs until 2028. And she will continue to campaign for a better deal for Devon & Cornwall Police ahead of a review of central government funding.
“She was declared the winner of the 2024 election at Plymouth Life Centre this afternoon, with 131,764 votes to 107,897 votes for Labour candidate Daniel Steel and 64,790 votes for Lib Dem Steve Lodge.”
The full results were as follows:
Alison Hernandez (Conservative) – 131,764
Daniel Steel (Labour) – 107,897
Steve Lodge (Liberal Democrats) – 64,790