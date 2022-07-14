Aerial dance company to perform for school

Off The Wall Aerial Dance Company will be bringing excerpts of their exciting new show ‘She Who Dares’ to Liskeard School and Community College this July including a public performance for everyone to enjoy and marvel at.

Off The Wall Aerial Dance was founded in 2019 by Becky, Charlotte and Grace, three dancers and aerialists based in the southwest.

Their work focuses on vertical dance (wall running) as well as other dance and aerial practices and explores the wide range of movement that can be discovered by both floor based and harness based techniques.

They create performances and workshops that embody a sense of empowerment, flight, experimentation and artistry aimed to leave audiences and participants feeling enthused and exhilarated.

Working in partnership with Liskeard School and Community College, Carn to Cove, the Hall for Cornwall and Liskerrett Community Centre, the company will during the day be running a workshop for students as part of their Bronze Arts Award.

Using free-standing rigs they will be giving the young people at the workshop the opportunity to defy fear as well as gravity, reimaging vertical spaces and new dimensions.

This will be followed by a public performance of excerpts from their new show She Who Dares, exploring the idea of what sparks us to dare, delving into the human capacity for challenge and the spirit of resilience, celebrating human courage and including some of women’s most daring personal achievements.

Expect an explosive and empowering aerial dance and movement display designed with heart and humour.

The performance will include a Q&A at the end — so get those questions ready!

The show is at Liskeard School on Monday, July 18, and starts at 4.15pm.