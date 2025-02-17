LISKEARD residents are set to benefit from improved access to local policing after the town’s police station reintroduces its public walk-in services.
This move aims to enhance community safety and convenience by providing a direct point of contact for residents seeking support, reporting incidents, or accessing crime prevention advice.
With dedicated officers available to assist in person, the reopening of walk-in services in Liskeard marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the police and the local community.
In 2020, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, promised to open a number of police enquiry offices (PEOs) over the next five years.
The first PEO to be reopened was in Newquay in 2020. Tiverton, Newton Abbot, Truro, Falmouth, Penzance, Bude PEOs followed in 2021/22. Then in October 2023 to February 2024, Okehampton, Ilfracombe, Honiton, Kingsbridge, Devonport and Looe also opened.
Now, Liskeard – along with Ivybridge and Tavistock – have opened with one in Exeter city centre to follow later this year.
“I’m delighted to open three more police stations to the public,” said Commissioner Hernandez. “These front desks are an invaluable asset to communities, and I encourage the residents of Liskeard to make use of them to report crime, get advice or find out information about getting help as a victim of crime for friends and family. They also offer a place of safety to people of all ages who feel are at risk or frightened.
“Since May 2024 more than 72,000 people have used police enquiry offices, which shows real value with relatively little investment; the project to date has cost just £2.5-million.
“Having a visible presence in the heart of a town or city boosts confidence in policing and helps to create stronger, more connected and resilient communities.”