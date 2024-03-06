What looked like a plump, young cat appeared on the road ahead of me walking all over the road but when I caught it up, I could see it was a fully grown hedgehog. I photographed it and made sure it was on the side of the road, but when I downloaded the picture onto my computer, I saw that it had no right eye. This made me wonder if it could see with its left eye or was it completely blind, which would explain its wondering onto the road in daylight hours.