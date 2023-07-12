The sheep section of this years Liskeard Show was full of tough competition.
From Devon and Cornwall Longwool's to Hampshire Down's, there really was a class for everyone.
Take a look at some of our local winners who took part!
From the sheep section
Rosie Statton from Launceston won breed champion with her Ryeland sheep ‘Diana’. Rosie was very happy about winning breed champion. “We are very pleased” she commented. “We are very happy that our homebred sheep has won” she continued. Rosie has plans to enter Launceston show in a couple of weeks.
