Thousands of visitors descended to Merrymeet on Saturday (July 8) for this year’s Liskeard Show.
The sun put it’s hat on and drove away the grey clouds, giving many the perfect opportunity to enjoy the various show events with an ice cream in hand.
From cattle to sheep, vintage cars to fire engines, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
A show spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to absolutely everyone.
“To our livestock exhibitors and stewards, riders and judges, owners of tractors, vintage cars, the funfair crew, sponsors, caterers, musicians, main ring eventers, volunteers on the gates and in the car parks, traders both on the main show ground and in the marquees, not forgetting all the backroom teams to the 1000’s of visitors who came to Merrymeet - what a magnificent turn out.”
Following a successful weekend Colin Dymond, Liskeard Show chairman, told the Cornish Times: “A huge thank you to everyone who freely gives their time and support in many ways to ensure that the Liskeard Show continues to be a great success.
“The team who transforms the fields into a wonderful showground the committee, exhibitors, judges, stewards, the trade stands who support the show and of course the thousands of people who attended our one day event.
“Saturday was a wonderful day of traditional show events and entertainment. Thank you to each and everyone of you.
“We are always keen to welcome anyone who would like to help and support us in the future. If you are willing to give a little of your time please email our secretary at [email protected] for more information.”