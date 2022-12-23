The team from Smithy’s Waste Management, based in Callington, are offering a cooked Christmas dinner to some who is struggling over the festive period.
Nigel Smith, from Smithy’s Waste Management said: “Times are hard and to buy one Christmas lunch and make a family enjoy their day is really not a lot to ask for.”
To get involved message Smithy’s Waste Management on Facebook with the names of someone who you think will benefit from this offer.
Nigel will then pop all the names into a bucket, his daughter will then draw one name out. The Christmas dinner will then be personally delivered on Christmas eve for the lucky person to enjoy on Christmas day.