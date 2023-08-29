It was full steam ahead for this year’s Vintage Rally at Great Trethew.
This annual three day non-profit event took place from August 26 to 28 over the bank holiday.
There was a huge amount to see and do at this year’s show including tractor pulling displays, horticultural, classic motorbikes, steam with games, a fun family dog show, DJ Clive in the beer tent, classic cars, music from the Barett’s Privateers, The Mighty Revs, The Friday Night Boys, Mad Dog Mcrea and others, commercial and military, a Harley bike ride, and of course the grand parade.
The rally was raising money for a variety of local charities including Cornwall Air Ambulance, Children’s Hospice South West, Derriford Neonatal ‘Keep Me Close’ appeal, Merlin MS Centre and St Petrocs Society.
The rally was also able to donate to local organisations who support the event with their time, services, equipment and volunteers: Cornwall Air cadets, Liskeard YFC, Penntorr Youth Football Team and Liskeard Show.
In the entertainment and display areas visitors were able to enjoy Wild West re-enactments and traditional craft demonstrations.
The working field hosted lots of activities for families to get involved in, such as the ‘Have a Go’ mini diggers and the ever-popular Pikna Shire horses.
New for this year was the Wood Yard demonstration area with chainsaw art and working vintage stationary bandsaw.
There was also a children’s area with face painters, children’s entertainers and vintage fairground attractions, and the trade stands and craft marquee sold a variety of items from bric-a-brac to clothing and hand-crafted must haves.