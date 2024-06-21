The results are in from the 2024 Looe Raft Race which saw a bumper entry of rafts and rowers take the plunge raising vital funds for the local RNLI.
The craft assembled on East Looe beach on June 16. Cheered on by crowds lining the banjo and pier they launched and paddled their way from East Looe beach, up the river to the bridge and back to the lifeboat station, with a shorter route for the younger entries.
The category winners of the Adult Elite were the Party Pirates, with John Fowler and Tencreek taking second and third place respectively. Forlorn Hope 3 took first place in the Adult Fun category, while the Four Musketeers won the Junior category followed by Looe Sharks (U13s) in second place and 5 Buoys in third.
The LBOA Special Award for perseverance and £90 sponsorship raised went to Plymouth Hospital “Rum, Bum and Baccy”. Best fancy dress went to John Fowler with their yellow submarine raft, while the sponsorship shield went to the Four Musketeers who raised £134.95.
The raft race, now more than 20 years old, was the brainchild of Dave and Vicky Peat. Organised by the Looe Boat Owners’ Association, it provides an important source of financial support for Looe Lifeboats each year.
More than £1,500 was raised through entry fees, sponsorship and a bucket collection.
A spokesperson from the organiser, the Looe Boat Owners Association, said: “The sun broke through to smile on the thousands lining the quays at Looe as they cheered on the 2024 edition of the Looe Raft Race.”
“A bumper entry of 22 rafts carrying almost 150 rowers of all ages splashed their way over the course in what has become one of the highlights of the Looe summer.”
The RNLI thanked the Looe Boat Owners’ Association for all their hard work in organising the race and all the teams who entered their rafts and paddled furiously; thanks also to Looe Sailing Club, RNLI Lifeguards South East Cornwall, Looe Harbour Commissioners, St Johns Ambulance, and others who kept everyone safe on the water.