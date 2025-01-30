A TEENAGE boy was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Communications Act 2003 after a nursery received calls threatening to kill.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Sticky Fingers Nursery in Wadebridge on Tuesday, January 28 after staff at the facility received a phone call where the person made threats to kill.
A 15-year-old boy from the local area was arrested that evening on suspicion of an offence and later released on police bail, while a second teenager attended a voluntary police interview in relation to the incident.
Police have said that they don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public, with officers conducting reassurance patrols in the area as part of this.
As part of the investigation, police have issued a plea to people not to speculate about the incident on social media, adding that they will be working with the nursery as the investigation progresses.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are investigating a report of a suspected hoax call being made to Sticky Fingers nursery in Wadebridge on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 28, where a person made threats to kill.
“Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into this matter and these continue.
“A 15-year-old boy from Wadebridge was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of an offence under the Communications Act 2003. He has since been released on police bail.
“A second teenager has attended a voluntary police interview in relation to this incident.
“Our officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.
“We will continue to work with the nursery as the investigation progresses and do ask that you refrain from speculating on social media about this matter.”