Police were called on Monday, April 3 at around 11.50am to reports that a man in his 30’s had been assaulted and stabbed in a location at Sunrising, Looe.
Upon arrival, officers found that an individual had received a stab wound to a leg and was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as ‘not believed to be serious’. Residents in the area had reported seeing a large police presence amid the commotion.
A cordon was in place for a number of hours as police investigated the incident.
Callum Pearson, a 24-year-old man from Sunrising, was arrested by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and charged with a Section 18 GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm).
A Section 18 assault charge means that in the view of the police, a defendant may have launched a repeat or planned attack, deliberately selected weapons or adapted an article to cause injury (such as breaking a glass before an attack), made prior threats, used an offensive weapon against a victim’s head or kicked a victim’s head.
Mr Pearson appeared at Truro Crown Court on a charge of Section 18 Grevious Bodily Harm with Intent on April 5.
At the hearing, he was released on conditional bail pending a future hearing date.
A spokesperson for Truro Crown Court said: “Mr Pearson was released from Cornwall Magistrates Court on Conditional Bail.”