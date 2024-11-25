FIGHTS over a hot food delivery and reversing in a fuel station were among the litany of issues attended to by Devon and Cornwall Police in a North Cornwall town.
Police based at Bodmin police station have given an insight into the challenges they have faced during last week which included assisting with responses to the inclement weather.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We wanted to provide an update on some of the incidents and jobs Bodmin Police have attended.
“On Monday, we saw units chasing a suspect around following a High-Risk domestic assault. In between this we had a vehicle on its roof on the A30. Wadebridge saw officers arrest a driver after crashing their car and blowing 112µg/100ml at the roadside.
“Tuesday saw a vehicle crashing into parked cars. The driver then tried to fight people before stupidly trying to pull off the registration plate and running off. We also had someone trying to fight their delivery driver after their food arrived cold.
“On Wednesday, our early turn response was straight out the door at 7am to a five vehicle Crash on the A30 due to icy conditions.
“Thursday was the snow day. This presented its own challenge with units on the A30 from 6am trying to deal with the conditions. We even had some drivers try turning around and drive back up the A30 the wrong way.
“The risk presented to motorists required the decision to close the A30 at Bodmin. Despite these closures we had drivers still trying to drive through the signs. This resulted in three drivers being given tickets.
“After some time and clearing of vehicles units managed to get ploughs and gritters through and re-open the road.
“Friday again involved vehicles crashing on the road due to conditions. This continued through the day with a few reported crashes.
“At the weekend, on Saturday, we had a group of adults fighting at lunchtime over reversing in a petrol station. and finally, which brings us to Sunday. We had units assisting Launceston due to a serious collision on the A30.”