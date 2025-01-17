POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman has died following a crash in St Teath.
Emergency services were called around 9.50pm on Wednesday, January 15 after the incident involving a blue mini Countryman on an unnamed rural road which leads to Trelill from St Teath.
The driver, a woman in her 30s from the Bodmin area, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed while officers conducted an investigation at the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered. It was reopened at around 7.55am on Thursday, January 16.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for information from the public.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage which may assist, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 795 of 15/1/25.”