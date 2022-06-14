70 years of history to look back on for Liskeard’s Eventide Home

THIS year it is not only Her Majesty the Queen who is celebrating a Platinum Jubilee – for also 70 years ago, in 1952, Liskeard’s Eventide Home was established by local people in the property Castle Villa, in the town’s Castle Street.

Part of its purpose was to both serve as a memorial to those who had fought in the Second World War and to look after those in need of care after living through the conflict.

Many local people may not realise that the way the home is funded and run is rather different from many other care homes.

As present Chair of the Management Committee John Rundle explains: “Eventide is a ‘Not for Profit’ care home. It is run by a volunteer management committee of local people.

“All the income (fees) is used towards the running costs, and therefore we believe that we are able to provide the best care possible for our residents.

“This is a big year for us as we are celebrating, like the Queen, our 70th, Platinum, anniversary.

“The home was set up in 1952 by a group of Liskeard business people, and is something of which the people of Liskeard should be very proud. This year we are holding several celebration events, COVID permitting.

“We would very much like the wider community to be aware of these celebrations (some were held over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee long weekend), and to know a little more about Eventide and its origins by reading more about it in this feature in the Cornish Times.”

The building in which the Eventide Home is housed, Castle Villa, was originally a three-bedroom house.

It was bought by the people of Liskeard who wanted a lasting memorial for those who lost their lives in the wars.

Through a public subscription, the house was procured to accommodate war widows and people of limited means.

A group of trustees was appointed to financially protect the home and ensure its existence. There were no staff employed, the house was only furnished by donations and the residents cooked and cleaned for themselves.

As years passed by, extensions have been built as legacies have been received.

The home is now a 26-bedroom residential house and is funded only by fees and occasional donations.

The trustees are still volunteers, the well-trained staff are paid above the average rate and the home is beautifully furnished.

Making the decision to move a loved one to a care home can be difficult. That is why the team at Liskeard Eventide Home work to give families peace of mind, knowing that their loved one is properly cared for.

The team don’t only improve the quality of life for the residents; they also take care of them like family.

They aim to provide a warm and friendly atmosphere where residents can retain their independence and privacy.

They are encouraged to continue with their interests and activities with the security of care options from our well-experienced staff.

Their welfare, comfort and safety are of paramount importance. With this in mind, the home and its surroundings are maintained to the highest standards.

The meals served are always carefully prepared to make sure that they are appetising and that ample choices are available.

Only staff members with appropriate calibre, caring attitude and willingness to listen to the residents’ concerns are appointed. Each resident is treated as an individual and is given a person-centred care where their independence is promoted, their dignity respected and their personal preferences acknowledged.

KEY DATES IN THE HISTORY OF CASTLE VILLA, LISKEARD –

NOW THE EVENTIDE HOME

1847 – Castle Villa is built for William Murray Junior.

1851 – Murray family were living in Castle Villa.

1861 – Murray family still shown in documents to be living at Castle Villa.

1871 – Murray family had by now moved to Murrayton Lodge – which is now the Monkey Sanctuary near Looe, but Castle Villa was still being used as a bank.

1891 – Homan family were now living in Castle Villa.

1923 – Huddy family purchased Castle Villa from the Holman family, and later sold it to a Mr William Phillips. He sold it to the Thanksgiving Fund Committee for £3,722.

The Liskeard Victory and Thanksgiving Fund was set up after the Second World War ended in 1945 to provide recognition for those who had given their lives in the war. The War Memorial in Castle Park, Liskeard, cost £63 and with other war memorials erected, the final total was £11,556.

1949 – The setting up of an Eventide Home was agreed. The property was purchased and extra funds were raised to extend and fit out Castle Villa for this purpose.

1952 – Monday, March 24: Eventide Open House and House Warming Day was attended by more than 400 people. They were all greeted by the then Matron, Mrs Berry Wills and Trustees Mr R Morgan, Dr B R Metcalfe, Mr S Maggs, Mr G G Maddever, Mr P Hugh – the Treasurer and Mr A G Travers – The Secretary.

1952 – Friday, April 4: Eventide was officially opened by the Chair of the County Health Committee, Mrs Charles Williams and attended by other dignitaries.

1972 – The Matron’s House was built.

1980 – Foundation stone for the extension was laid. The design was by Mr George Vauhn Ellis and laid by Mrs Goldsworthy.

1989 – Wednesday, October 11: The Sun Lounge and other new developments and extensions were opened.

2002 – Thursday, April 4: 50th anniversary of Eventide. New rooms were opened by Mrs Berry Hallmark, first matron – remarried?

…And the story of Eventide continues.

Under the management of Jennifer it has had many successful new alterations, refurbishments and improvements including room modernisations, a new Room 27, a new Respite Room 6, nine new en suites, a new Reception Area, an upgraded Staff Room, a Hair Salon, upgraded loft spaces and cupboards, an upgraded back kitchen and toilet facility, garden work and the current Platinum Jubilee commemorative decorations, which have attracted much favourable comment.

Also in the pipeline are further improvements to toilet facilities.