2nd Saltash Scouts were kept busy this Christmas period, delivering cards to the town.
For just 50 per card, the Scouts collected up Christmas cards that were dropped off to shops in Fore Street and in the surrounding areas, and then hand delivered to any address within Saltash.
The team collected 1408 cards from shops and raised over £800. They also made deliveries to the outskirts of the Saltash boundary too travelling out to Cargreen and Hatt.
The scouts started collecting the cards at the end of November giving them enough time to deliver in time for Christmas. The cards were sorted by the youngsters too at their HQ in Latchbrook.
Scout leader Andrew Jewell said: “It was a great achievement by the Scouts with the group even managing to track down the address of cards with just a name on it.
“A big thank you to all those residents of Saltash who participated, and particularly the supporting Saltash businesses.”