A PROPOSED new garden village of up to 1,500 homes is being planned by the the joint administrators of Camel Creek, the family theme park near Wadebridge.
What will be known as Tredinnick Garden Village if approved would be built on fields next to the adventure park which has remained open.
Located south west of Tredinnick, the site sits east of the B3274 and has existing planning consent for development as a holiday park. The proposal seeks to build on this by “bringing forward a more sustainable and locally beneficial use of the land, delivering a new garden village designed to meet Cornwall’s pressing housing need”.
The project would provide between 1,200 and 1,500 new primary residential homes, along with a local centre, village hall, sports facilities, green spaces and starter commercial units for local businesses. The development will also provide all the necessary infrastructure and financial contributions to support the new community, including upgraded utilities networks, schooling provision and healthcare.
A spokesperson told us: “Our proposals for Tredinnick Garden Village are still at an early stage and we are currently undertaking the first phase of public consultation to seek feedback on the vision for the site. No planning application has been submitted to Cornwall Council, we are currently anticipating a submission of an outline application in Spring 2026.”
They added: “Cornwall Council announced a housing crisis in February 2022 and, as of April 2025, 23,720 households were registered on Cornwall Council’s waiting list for a home. According to the Institute of Cornish Studies, in March 2022, approximately 29,000 homes in Cornwall were not lived in all year round.
“With the increase in the Government’s housing targets, the council now needs to deliver over 4,421 homes per year to meet local need, 1,714 more homes than under the current Local Plan. All areas of Cornwall will need to contribute to delivering this need, either through extension to existing communities or through development of new communities.
“Sustainability is at the heart of the vision. The garden village will include biodiversity enhancements and infrastructure measures including sustainable drainage systems, use of renewable energy and walking and cycling enhancements. The village will be supported by thorough technical assessments to ensure the project is designed to deliver high standards.”
The spokesperson said: “This is not just about homes – it’s about creating an infrastructure-led sustainable community that meets local needs. Our vision is to bring forward a scheme which genuinely reflects local priorities, while helping to address Cornwall’s identified need for primary homes for local people.”
As part of the consultation and engagement programme, the project team will be hosting a number of engagement events over the coming months.
The proposed development site is located to the south west of Tredinnick, approximately 2.7km south from St Issey, 5.5km south from Padstow and 8km south west from Wadebridge next to Camel Creek, which formerly operated as Cornwall’s Crealy family theme park. The B3274 borders the site, providing access to the A39 and wider transport network.
