Looe Raft Race results are in and with a total of 142 racers there was some stiff competition.
There were 55 junior racers this year and 87 adults, all vying for a top prize.
The sponsors this year were Dave Peat Waste, Crumplehorn Gift Shop, Mayflower Studio, Roly’s Fudge.
Thanks were expressed to Looe Boat Owners Association helpers both on and off the water, RNLI crew, Looe Sailing Club, Looe Harbour Commissioners, Russ Hall (Police boat), RNLI Lifeguards, East Looe Town Trust and St John’s Ambulance.
Results
Adult Elite — 1st Pink Pirates from Nomansland; 2nd Trelawne Manor; 3rd Deano’s Dinghy , Tencreek.
Adult Fun — 1st Forlorn Hope 2
Junior — 1st Four Musketeers Local Looe Children; 2nd Looe Under 12 Football Club; 3rd Looe & Liskeard Under 14 Rugby Club.
LBOA Special Award — Pink Pirates for Enthusiasm.
Fancy Dress — Finash - 2 Looe kids on a mattress.
Sponsorship Shield — Four Musketeers (£415)