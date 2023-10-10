A women from Linkinhorne plans to complete a skipping challenge to raise money for charity.
Victoria Ham will be skipping 100 skips a day throughout the entire month of October to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK – a charity close to her heart.
“My friends have had their cancer caught early thanks to research, please show your support and help fund life-saving research by donating to my page. We all have friends.” Vicky commented.
Vicky even plans to skip to the airport before she travels to Argentina, where she will no doubt be skipping too. So far £60 out of the £150 target has been raised.
To donate and follow Vicky’s journey visit: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/victorias-giving-page-skip-for-friends