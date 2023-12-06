A repair cafe in Liskeard will be celebrating it’s first birthday this month.
The Repair Cafe is run by a friendly group of volunteers with repair skills in all kinds of fields.
The volunteers come together once a month to help people make repairs to a variety of items, including clothes, furniture, electrical equipment and appliances, bicycles, crockery and toys.
The cafe also provides an opportunity for visitors to sit with the repairers and learn new skills or get expert advice — alternatively cafe goers can spend time chatting with others whilst enjoying a free tea or coffee and cake or toastie.
A spokesperson from the cafe said: “We are part of a nationwide network of Repair Cafes whose aim it is to create a more sustainable future and avoid the unnecessary disposal of items that with a simple repair will give them a new lease of life.
“But most of all, the Repair Café is a place for people to come together and see how easy and how much fun it is to repair things.”
The next meeting of the Repair Cafe will take place on Saturday, December 9 from 1pm to 4pm at the Liskerrett Community Centre and will be a special occasion as they will be celebrating their one year anniversary.
Repairs and refreshments are free, however any donations are gratefully received by the volunteers to help maintain the ongoing costs of running the cafe.
To find out more about the cafe and updates of what skills are likely to be available on the day it is open on their Facebook page, just search for Liskeard Repair Café.
Want to volunteer?
The Repair Cafe is always looking for volunteer repairers.
Anyone who is interested is encouraged to drop into a session, send the cafe a message on Facebook or email [email protected]
Next dates of the Repair Cafe are scheduled to be (all from 1pm to 4pm):
- Saturday, December 9
- Saturday, January 13
- SaturdayFebruary 17 (note this is the third Saturday for this month only)
- Saturday, March 16.