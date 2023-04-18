Henry Rosewall, one of the new Multiply Champions, works as a senior producer for local community company and Multiply partner, CHAOS, said: “Our Multiply volunteers will be people who are already known and trusted within their local community”, says Henry. “It could be anyone - a volunteer from a local foodbank or someone who works in a library or cafe, through to hairdressers or even people who are retired that want to give something back. The important thing is our Champions are approachable, can chat through how it works with no judgement and will set people on the right path”.