Today, Monday, June 22, welcomes bright sunshine and mostly clear weather, with temperatures near 22°C and nighttime values about 16°C. Light winds will blow across the region, offering a pleasant feel. No rain is forecast, so expect a crisp and sunny atmosphere, especially around midday in Liskeard. Bright skies are likely from dawn until dusk.
Tomorrow should continue the sunny trend, with highs edging near 24°C and lows about 18°C. Gentle breezes are likely, but skies remain mostly clear through the afternoon. No major rain clouds appear in the forecast, ensuring another fine and bright day that’s perfect for warm weather lovers. Sunny stretches could last well into the evening.
Wednesday looks clear and warm, with top temperatures near 25°C and overnight levels about 19°C. Sunny spells are forecast from morning onward, and the gentle winds stay consistent. Blue skies may linger well into the evening, offering an extended dose of bright weather for midweek. Afternoons should feel especially pleasant.
Thursday could bring patchy rain in places, though many periods remain sunny. Temperatures climb near 24°C by the afternoon, while lows hover about 16°C overnight. Light showers may appear briefly, but widespread rainfall seems unlikely. Mild conditions will persist, and gentle breezes keep the atmosphere comfortable.
Friday sees cooler weather, with highs near 18°C and lows about 15°C. Patchy rain may linger, although clearer spells are possible later in the day. Winds might pick up slightly, lending a fresh feel. Temperatures are set to shift this weekend, promising varied conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.