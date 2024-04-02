By Gareth Davies
Boss Paul Wotton praised the performance of his Truro City side as ‘excellent’ after a 0-0 draw at Chippenham Town on Easter Monday.
The game was dominated by City who were denied by last ditch home defending, the woodwork and Bluebirds’ custodian Will Henry.
At the other end, Chippenham, one of National League South’s form teams, were toothless in attack until the dying embers when Craig Fasanmade missed two gilt-edged chances to snatch all three points.
But City held on to remain unbeaten over the Easter period, with another point edging Wotton’s charges towards that magical 50-point mark and near certain safety.
“There is a tinge of disappointment (at not winning the game) but I really enjoyed us today and I thought we were excellent.
“I knew it would be tough in the last 15 minutes because Chippenham didn’t play on Friday and we had a slog against Slough.
“This is a tough place to come and they are one of the form teams in the league, but we restricted them to nothing other than a moment of madness at the end, when Hammy (James Hamon, Truro City goalkeeper) saves on the goal line. However, I’m not sure if their boy knew much about it.
“We moved the ball well and we also defended excellently.
“That was the back four, the midfield and the front three. We worked hard and although it became a bit of basketball game in the last 10 minutes, we nipped that in the bud and shored things up.
“And on another day, we could have scored but four points over the Easter weekend, I would have bitten your hand off for that and I am really happy for the boys.”
City face Hemel Hempstead tomorrow (Thursday) at Meadow Park (7.45pm) before Aveley arrive on Saturday for an evening kick-off (7.30pm).