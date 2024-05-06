By Gareth Davies
BOSS Paul Wotton has hailed departing City midfielder Ryan Brett as ‘top class’ in both ‘professionalism and performance’.
The 33-year-old enjoyed success across two spells with Truro after first joining the club in 2014 from Salisbury City.
In his first season with the club, Brett, who came through the ranks at hometown club Plymouth Argyle, helped City achieve promotion to National League South.
After three successful years for Truro, then playing at Treyew Road, Brett navigated that well-trodden path to sign for Taunton Town.
Again, success followed Brett to Wordsworth Drive before re-joining Truro for the 2020-21, COVID-19 affected campaign.
During a second spell with Truro, Brett helped the side back into Step Two and in the 2023-24 campaign, made 34 appearances for City.
“Ryan has been an amazing signing for Truro City,” Wotton told trurocity.co.uk. “His professionalism and performances on the pitch have been top class” and he is a very knowledgeable football person.
“He is a clever football player with a great left foot. I am sure he has a few years left in him playing football.
“I’m hoping that one day, we might be able to work together again in some sort of coaching capacity because he has been a real asset to Truro City. We wish him all the best and he is certainly someone I will be keeping in touch with.”
Along with Brett, James Melhado, James Taylor and Josh Hinds, goal-scoring midfielder Adam Porter has also left the club for pastures new.
Truro wanted to exercise an option to extend Porter’s permanent stay in the Duchy to a second year, while the player wished to return back to his native north west.
However, Wotton wished to explain the reasons behind the former Stoke City starlet’s departure, which was mutual and wholly amicable.
“Adam has been difficult one.” Wotton added. “I think the world of Ports and I love him as a football player. He has a knack of being in the right place at the right time scoring goals.
“I really didn’t want him to leave the football club and we did have an option on him. But me and Adam had a very open and honest conversation, in which he explained that he wanted to get back up north.
“And that wasn’t just for footballing reasons, but for life outside of football too. As a club, we are very understanding of these situations because we could have kept Adam as he was contracted (to Truro City), but there is no point having an unhappy player, because he wouldn’t have performed on the pitch.
“We wish him all the best and he will always be welcome at Truro City as he has been a huge part of the football club. As I said, I didn’t want to lose him, but sometimes a player’s welfare is more important than what happens on the pitch.”