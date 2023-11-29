FORMER Dobwalls joint boss Simon Westlake is back in the South West Peninsula League as assistant manager at strugglers St Dennis and has spoken to the Cornish Times about the move.
‘Wes’, as he is known in local circles, has agreed to help out Claymen boss Jack Barbery, while coach Rob Davis and goalkeeping coach Dave Hengle are also on board at Boscawen Park.
Liskeard Athletic took a big step towards promotion from SWPL Premier West on Saturday as they won 6-0 at much-fancied Wendron United.
The Blues have thrashed the majority of those before them, but were expected to find the going tough against last year’s runners-up. However, a clinical performance ensured no drama.
In the Western League Premier Division there are reports from the games involving Millbrook, Saltash United and Torpoint, plus the reaction of Ashes boss Macca Brown on their defeat to Buckland Athletic.
As ever, all levels are covered with a big round-up from the St Piran League plus information on Pensilva’s victory at Foxhole Stars Reserves in the third round of the Cornwall Junior Cup, and the latest from the women’s game including a 3-3 draw for Liskeard Athletic at Pucklechurch in the South West Regional Women's League Premier Division.
On the rugby front we hear from Saltash boss Steve Down as they prepare for their pivotal top-of-the-table clash at Redruth Seconds on Saturday in Counties Two Cornwall.
Both sides have a perfect 50 points from ten games, and with neither side looking likely to drop points elsewhere, and only one side set to go up, the stakes couldn’t be much higher.
Elsewhere in the division, read about Liskeard-Looe’s excellent victory at Camborne School of Mines, which included the return of some old faces.
On the cricket front, Callington Cricket Club have announced three key players have agreed to remain at Moores Park.
South African Liam Lindsay will return as the overseas player following a hugely successful first summer, while former county pro Graham Wagg and Cornwall all-rounder Ben Ellis are also staying. They have also also signed Boconnoc left-arm spinner Joe Coates, who will add plenty of depth across the club.
As ever there’s the usual items in the paper including a hockey page dedicated to Caradon’s teams, the latest from St Mellion Golf Club and all of the local darts, pool and snooker leagues.
We also find out about a fine start to the season for Cornwall’s badminton team, Granville Taylor’s report on the recent point-to-point meeting, plus much more.