THE Western League Premier Division got underway on Saturday with three Cornish Times clubs in action and they feature heavily in this week’s paper.
While Torpoint Athletic were overcoming newly-promoted Nailsea and Tickenham at The Mill, local rivals Millbrook, who have had an incredibly tough summer, were hammered 8-1 by Bridgwater United.
Saltash United’s first game under former Millbrook boss Macca Brown ended in defeat as they lost 3-2 in Bristol to Oldland Abbotonians.
The South West Peninsula League Premier West season got underway last night as Liskeard Athletic beat St Dennis 5-2, and their near neighbours Dobwalls have been busy in recent days adding to their squad.
There is also a report and reaction from Bodmin manager Dane Bunney following their friendly defeat to Plymstock United on Friday night and a report on Liskeard’s excellent 1-1 draw with Southern League Division One South outfit Tavistock.
After a couple of poor weeks with the weather, the Cornwall Cricket League was back at the weekend with the majority of games completed.
Inside is a report on Callington’s heavy home defeat to champions Penzance, a result which saw them back to the bottom of the ECB Cornwall Premier League table, plus a round-up from the lower divisions.
We also find out how Cornwall Over 60s got on in their prestigious clash with the Australian Over 60s national team at Truro.
St Mellion’s golfers had a busy week across the club, find out who won what in the competitions, while East Cornwall were involved in a thriller with Penryn and Falmouth Ospreys in the Cornwall County Pool Association Inter-League tournament.
We also find out what’s been happening across the local lakes with Chris Hall’s South West Lakes Trout Fisheries report, plus much more.