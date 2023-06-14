THE local football summer transfer mill is in full swing and several Cornish Times area clubs have been busy in recent days.
Liskeard Athletic’s new management team of Darren Gilbert and Lee Mann, assisted by Bobby Hopkinson, have replaced the recently-departed James Rowe, James Lorenz and Sam Hill with Harry Bell, Mike Smith and former Camelford winger Ryan Downing from Wadebridge Town.
Read all about it on the back of this week’s paper which also has news from the Blues’ neighbours Dobwalls who have announced the signing of former Plymouth Argyle academy goalkeeper James Morley and winger Kaycee Fidelis from Callington Town.
There is also more from Bodmin Town as manager Dane Bunney brings in a new assistant and five more signings.
The SWPL have also announced the new fixtures for the upcoming season which gets underway on Friday, August 4. See inside this week’s paper for a comprehensive list of them all.
Up a league in the Western League Premier Division, there is an interview with Helston Athletic supremo Matt Cusack.The former Saltash United boss has recently signed trio Dave Barker, Callum Martindale and Callum O’Brien from the Ashes and Curtis Damerell from Torpoint, and he’s told the Cornish Times that the Blues will be aiming for promotion this season.
In the same league, Saltash’s list of departures has grown with the exit of Sam Leary to Buckland Athletic, where he will be reunited with Danny Lewis.
There’s also news from St Neot AFC as they announce they will wait another season before joining the St Piran League as they are yet to find a suitable site for a home ground, and St Dominick, where last season’s St Piran League East runners-up have held their presentation night. Find out who won what at Trethorne.
On the cricket front there are reports from Callington’s first and second teams, Liskeard and Gunnislake.
As ever there’s the latest from the world of golf, bowls and point-to-point, plus presentation pictures from Looe Sailing Club and the Looe and District Pool League.