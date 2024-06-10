ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 8
TRURO’S Pakistani pro Amir Yamin took 7-30 as the city club won the crucial bottom of the table clash with Camborne at Boscawen Park on Saturday.
Young spinner Jacob MacDonald had earlier taken 6-18 from nine overs as Truro slipped from 109-3 to 133 all out.
Skipper Charlie Kent made 47 while Adam Price kept going for 44 as wickets fell around him.
Camborne lost Stephen Richards to Yamin first ball of the reply, but with Josh Fontana making 32, the visitors were going okay at 69-2.
Freddie Bose dismissed Jamie Goldsworthy before Yamin returned for a second spell and ripped through the middle order as they fell to 102-9.
Dan Stephens (24) and last man Jensen Burrell (8no) raised hopes until Stephens was trapped lbw by Neil Ivamy (2-16 off 9.2) with 11 required.
Leaders Redruth remain top after a one-wicket victory at Helston.
The hosts’ innings was all about teenagers Billy Taylor and Sunny Osmont as they recovered from 59-4 to post 204 all out.
Taylor made 77 before going at 148-6 which included a 47-run partnership with Osmont (45).
Aussie seamer Alex MacInnes was the pick of the Reds attack with 3-27 while skipper Piran Kent (2-32 off 10), Joseph Cockings (2-40 off 10) and Ellis Whiteford (2-55 off 10) all chipped in.
Ryan Tonkin (2-22 off 7.5) and Lance Alberts (3-47) then reduced Redruth to 25-3 before Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga (94) and Ellis Whiteford (35) added 105.
It was game on at 170-6 but Udayanga was joined by MacInnes (25no) to take them within two runs of victory.
Remarkably three more wickets fell, including Udayanga for 94, but Redruth scraped home.
Second-placed St Austell won a thriller with Werrington by six runs at Wheal Eliza.
They were struggling at 102-6 despite a brisk 34 from opener Mike Bone, but Connor Cooke (29) and Adam Snowdon who made 33 from just 29 balls, got them to 168-7.
Two wickets fell with no runs added, before a crucial 30-run stand between Steve Raven (20no) and last man Liam Watson (9no).
Opening bowler Dan Barnard took 3-33.
Werrington’s reply never got going as they lost wickets throughout.
Snowdon, who went on to take 4-28, dismissed the aggressive Sam Hockin and Thulina Dilshan, and when Adam Hodgson went for 30 it was 100-5.
A stand of 59 between John Moon and Ryan Pooley looked to have turned the game.
After Pooley went for 19, the key wicket of Moon for 61 meant the pressure was really on, and it was Snowdon and Cooke (2-32) that held their nerve with Ben Jenkin being stumped off the final ball needing a maximum for a tie.
Callington eased to a comfortable victory at St Just.
After opener Luke Brenton made 31, half centuries from Liam Lindsay (70) and Graham Wagg (81) helped them reach 254 all out.
Ben Ellis then took 4-22 against his old club to see the Saints slip to 60-5.
Skipper Gareth May (47), who had earlier taken 3-47, and wicket-keeper Rhys Brownfield (43) made forties to add some respectability, but Cally went home with 20 points. Matt Shepherd took 2-28.
Champions Wadebridge lost for a second time as title favourites Penzance eased to an eight-wicket win at St Clare.
Wadebridge were going well at 108-2 but soon slipped to 138-6 and eventually 187 all out.
Wicket-keeper Freddie Wilkinson made the most of his move to number four with 53.
Spinners Andrew Libby (3-27) and Giles Lawrence (2-28) shared five wickets.
Penzance openers Christian Purchase and Jack Paull made 32 and 40 respectively before skipper Ben Seabrook (52no) and Grant Stone (48no) got the job done.