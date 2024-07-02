By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe.
The 27-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign at Taunton Town, making 39 appearances for the Peacocks, keeping 12 clean sheets.
He has signed a two-year deal with the Tinners, keeping him at the Truro Sports Hub until the summer of 2026.
Lavercombe began his career with Torquay United and broke into the first team during the final month of the 2014-15 campaign.
And after a string of impressive performances, Lavercombe was snapped up by Wigan Athletic in January 2016, but was immediately loaned back his hometown side for the remainder of the season.
Another temporary switch to Torquay followed the following year, along with a spell playing for former League of Wales side Rhyl, before he left the Latics in the summer of 2019.
Then National League side AFC Fylde was Lavercombe’s next destination for a solitary campaign, making five appearances at Step One.
And prior to joining Taunton Town, Lavercombe enjoyed a productive three-year stint with FC United of Manchester, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division (Step Three), winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year Award in 2022-23.
“It is an exciting time to join Truro City,” Lavercombe told trurocity.co.uk. “We are moving back to Truro and we also have a really good squad in place.
“Last year, with all that Truro had to contend with at the back end of the season, they did really well to stay in the league and I am confident that we build on that.
“From my experience of playing in this league before, there is nobody that we should be scared of. With a good side and a good group of lads, there is no limit on how well you can do.”