EARLY Bird tickets are now available for Cornwall Cricket’s Showcase Game against Somerset in July.
The Showcase Game presents a chance for National Counties to gauge their skills against top-tier players from across the country, pitting county teams against a first-class team.
Cornwall is set to face Somerset in their showcase encounter, taking place at Truro Cricket Club on July 21 at 11am. Gates open from 9am.
Early Bird Tickets are now available, £10 for adults and free for under 18s.
You need to book your ticket by visiting https://booking.ecb.co.uk/vLZWbw.
Tickets on the gate will be available on the day, £15 per adult and £5 for an under 18. Car parking will be charged at £5 per car to be paid on the day.
Managing director of the Cornwall Cricket Board, Joe Skinner said: “Once again we welcome our partners Somerset County Cricket Club into Cornwall to play against Cornwall. We are extremely grateful that they make the trip to showcase elite cricket in Cornwall.
“This should prove a great opportunity to enthuse people and young players into cricket. We are also extremely thankful for the continued support from Truro Cricket Club and their excellent team of volunteers leading up to the event and through the day.
“The Cornwall Cricket Board will be providing skill zones, inflatables and we will be showcasing the rise of women’s softball cricket in Cornwall. We look forward to seeing families and cricket supporters at the event.”
The Cornwall Cricket Board provides adults and children aged five years and upwards with the opportunity to take part in the sport across the county.
It is also the official governing body for all cricket in Cornwall and is responsible and accountable to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the national governing body, for the strategic management, development and conduct of the sport.