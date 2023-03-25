THE point-to-point horse racing course at Trebudannon is a popular track for young maiden horses with its gentle relatively flat track, and we will no doubt see some talented horses for the future tomorrow writes Donna Harris.
There are seven races on offer with a start time of 1pm.
Action starts with the Mason Inn-sponsored Keepers conditions race in which Humaniste is the highest rated for the Danielle Kenealy team and jockey Will Biddick combination after their two mixed open wins.
Biddick is also booked to ride Beau du Brizais in this race for the Teresa Clark team and being a previous course winner at this track could well be the favourite here.
Next up is the Jockey Club ROR veterans race, in which Bingo D’Olivate looks to be a likely favourite for the Gordon Chambers team, having run second at this course last season, and more recently a winner at Buckfastleigh earlier this month for owner Jenny Gordon.
Their opponents could be Dr Rhythm, already on dual wins this season, also multiple point and hunter chase winner Monsieur Gibraltar looking to find form again for jockey Ella Orttewell.
Following on is the Jockey Club mares maiden race in which we could see a Honeysuckle potential star of the future in Campsie Linn for the Chris Barber team after her second at Cothelstone earlier this month, along with Lean On Me for the Josh Newman and Kayley Woollacott partnership, who could go well under a low weight.
In the RJ Trevarthen Ltd-sponsored mixed open race, entry Singapore Saga for trainer John Heard won at Kilworthy last weekend, and could well be fit to run again here, along with entry Sykes, a winner of the mixed open at Great Trethew last season for the Nicky Martin team.
Millbank Flyer is already on a treble of wins this season for owner/trainer/jockey Ed Rees and is sure to make this a competitive race not to miss.
There follows an eight-year-old-and-over conditions race which is sponsored by Mitchell & Webber, in which Pyleigh Court catches the eye after his neck second at Buckfastleigh. Ninth Wave is another catching the eye after running a close second at Cothelstone recently for the trainer Teresa Clark and Will Biddick combination.
The restricted race is sponsored by Dunbia, which also looks a hot race with many equally rated on form. These include The Ballybreen Fox, having won his maiden at Milborne St Andrew, and Great Colewood for the Ed Walker team after his win at Larkhill.
Finally up is the Logan Rock Inn maiden race in which Alnitak looks progressive for the Laura Jones and Natalie Parker combination, along with Desert Island for the Nikki Frost team after his close second earlier this month at Buckfastleigh.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including race card, children under 16 are free (cash or card on gate). On course bar and refreshments, bookies and trade stands.
The course is located TR8 4LP signposted off the A30 and A39. Check out the www.point-to-point.co.uk page or the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point page on Facebook.