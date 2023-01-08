LAUNCESTON got their 2023 off to the perfect start yesterday as they beat fellow strugglers Weston-super-Mare 14-5 at a sodden Polson Bridge.
The All Blacks trailed at the break thanks to right winger Huw Morgan’s try but responded after the break to win it thanks to scores from stand-in hooker Mitch Hawken and winger Dan Pearce, the second of which came from inside his own half.
The Somerset side piled the pressure on in the closing stages, spending the final 15 minutes camped in the home 22, but the Cornishmen held on for a vital four points to close in on lower mid-table in Regional One South West.
See this week’s paper for a full match report, pictures and reaction.