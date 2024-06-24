Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, June 22
SALTASH St Stephens Seconds were involved in a second bizarre game in the space of seven days last Saturday as they lost by two runs at their South Petherwin counterparts in Division Five.
The first half of the game could not have gone any better for the East Cornwall side as they restricted Petherwin to just 143-9 from their 40 overs with veteran Andy Dore taking 4-39.
Josh Varghese-Daniel also took 3-10 from four overs as the home side stuttered after opener James Cawsey was dismissed for a run-a-ball 73.
However Saltash’s reply was somewhat strange as they finished on 141-3.
Opener Chris Marsh made 44 from 112 balls and when Duncan Nobes was out towards the end for 90, they needed seven off the final three overs.
But the home attack somehow kept their nerve to send Saltash home wandering how they hadn’t won.
However there was better news for the first team who thrashed Newquay Seconds to maintain their good start in Division Three East.
Once again lower order runs were key as although Simon Yeo made 22, the top and middle order struggled.
But Ryan Cruickshanks, back playing this year after several years off, made 33 and David Bolland 53 as they made it to 210 all out.
It was then the turn of former Plymouth and Callington left-arm spinner Matt Petherbridge to go to work as he took 6-17 to follow up 3-41 from Daniel Cook.
Back to Division Five East and Gunnislake enjoyed another good weekend as they ended it second following wins over Werrington Fourths on the Saturday, followed by a one-wicket success at Roche Thirds on Sunday (report, see page…).
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Gorran won by three wickets at home to Roche, Holsworthy beat St Austell Fourths by five wickets and Bude Seconds got the better of Bugle by 54 runs having posted 179-6.
Division Six East saw just three games go ahead with Menheniot-Looe Thirds and Lanhydrock Thirds both conceding to Launceston Thirds and Tintagel Seconds respectively.
Promotion hopefuls Luckett Seconds visited Newquay Fourths and earned an easy eight-wicket win.
Opening bowlers Gareth Clements (2-19) and Martin Budge (2-27) once again contributed, but it was skipper Steve Brown that was the main wicket-taker with 4-26. Alastair Skeet chipped in at the end with 2-13 as Newquay were dismissed for 129, 59 of those coming from skipper Mark Headland who was still there at the end.
Opener Ian Roberts then carried his bat for 37 as Luckett reached their target in the 22nd over.
Leaders St Neot Seconds thrashed their Boconnoc counterparts at the Deer Park to maintain their 22-point lead over Luckett who have a game in-hand.
Although David Kendall took 5-68 from 9.2 overs, runs came from at better than a run-a-ball throughout the innings as St Neot racked up a hefty 264 all out.
Alex Eldridge top scored with 57 but there were thirties from Graham Kent (39), Ted Dyer (39) and Mark Pearce (38) to go alongside 33 extras and 22 from Ben Pennington-Ridge
Boconnoc to their credit batted out their 40 overs, but could only reach 121-8, nearly half o those coming from opener Darren Piper who made 60.
Only Mark Jenkins (13) and Chris Neville reached double figures.
Stephen Rowe (3-24) and Alex Eldridge (2-16) shared five wickets.
Tideford Seconds won again as they beat visiting St Stephen Thirds by eight wickets.
Gary Lillyman was the star with ball and then bat as he first took 3-18 before making an unbeaten 52 in the chase.
Max Lillyman (2-8) and Jason Fry (2-15) chipped in with the ball.