Opening bowlers Gareth Clements (2-19) and Martin Budge (2-27) once again contributed, but it was skipper Steve Brown that was the main wicket-taker with 4-26. Alastair Skeet chipped in at the end with 2-13 as Newquay were dismissed for 129, 59 of those coming from skipper Mark Headland who was still there at the end.