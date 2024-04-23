SWPL Premier West round-up
ST AUSTELL remain on course to win the title heading into the final two games of the season after they and nearest challengers Liskeard Athletic both won comfortably on Monday night.
The Lillywhites had a one-point lead going into the final week and went ahead 38 minutes in against Holsworthy through Adam Carter’s header.
Although Ollie Brokenshire had a penalty saved by Ryan Chadwick before the break, the centre-half did get on the scoresheet before the hour as it finished 2-0.
Liskeard kept up the pressure by seeing off Wendron United by the same score.
It took just under four and a half minutes for the home side to take the lead through Mike Smith, and even less after the break for Macauley Thorp to double it.
St Dennis missed out on a crucial point in their quest to avoid finishing bottom after a late Brad Rowe finish gave Wadebridge Town a 1-0 success at Boscawen Park.
Over the weekend, there was plenty of other drama.
Sticker have been given four points following a successful appeal against Bude Town for fielding an ineligible player in their recent game, but St Dennis moved to within a point after a 4-2 success over Mullion.
Bodmin need to be careful in the final week after losing 1-0 at home to Penzance.
At the other end of the table on Saturday, Newquay continued their superb form with a 1-0 success over Truro City, while Wendron won 2-0 at Camelford courtesy of an own goal from Tom Crowe and Ryan Reeve.
Wadebridge kept a clean sheet as Jack Bowyer’s 79th minute finish saw them beat Holsworthy 1-0.
Dobwalls and Launceston played out a superb 3-3 draw at Lantoom Park, while Friday night’s derby at Callington Town saw Liskeard run out 3-1 winners with the returning Mike Smith at the double.