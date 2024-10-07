SOUTHERN League outfits Falmouth Town and Helston Athletic are into the second round of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup after securing victories during midweek.
The Cornwall FA relaxed the rules over the summer, allowing Step Four clubs to enter the competition, meaning holders Town, who beat St Austell in a thriller in May, were able to defend their crown, while Helston and Mousehole could also compete for the grand old prize.
Falmouth made the long trip up to Western League Premier Division outfit Saltash United on Tuesday, with the Ashes in the midst of an unrelenting schedule which had seen them play 16 games already.
Falmouth started brightly and after dominating the opening exchanges, took the lead 25 minutes in when Jack Webber fired in from close range after Jordan Duffey made a fine save following a Tom Annear corner.
Saltash held out until the break and then regrouped as they put Town under some pressure in the opening exchanges of the second half.
But when Luke Barner slotted in on 63 minutes having only been introduced on the hour, and it was game, set and match when Rubin Wilson made it 3-0 on 71 minutes.
Falmouth then cruised through the final 20 minutes as they started their defence with a fine night’s work in South East Cornwall.
Jack Crago continued his prolific campaign as Helston Athletic eased through at neighbours Wendron United.
The Dron are flying high in SWPL Premier West, as are the Blues in their first season at Step Four, and in Crago they have a man that is making a fine difference.
The former Tavistock and Plymouth Parkway forward needed just seven minutes to score, chipping over Zach Telling from a cross from the right.
The visitors missed chances through Reece Thomson, Crago and Jordan Copp before the in-form Ryan Reeve headed over from eight yards when he should have scored.
The Dron made chances through Kris Muller and Brodie Kemp, but Crago headed home from two yards in the 36thminute to give full strength Helston some breathing space.
And it was all but game over when a long ball wasn’t dealt with and Crago latched onto it before completing his hat-trick.
Wendron gave themselves some hope within 40 seconds when Kemp’s lay-off found Reeve who his saw 20-yard shot deflected up and over Moore.
But on 66 minutes it was 4-1 when Steve Colwell’s cross was met by Crago who made no mistake for his fourth of the night.
The final 25 minutes saw a flurry of substitutions and not much goal action as the Blues safely negotiated a tricky encounter.
Western League Premier Division outfit Torpoint Athletic are also comfortably through after easing to victory at one-league lower Bodmin Town.
Fred Chapman put the Point in front after just two minutes before Gary Hird doubled their lead on 26 minutes after being sent clear.
It was 3-0 when Hird again made no mistake, and it was tie over soon after the restart when Luke Cloke beat Bradleigh Bickle.
Elliott Crawford got his second goal since returning on 57 minutes from a free-kick, and it was Cloke who got the final goal five minutes before the end.
Three SWPL Premier West sides advanced against league rivals, including Callington Town’s 3-1 success at Camelford.
Kieran Prescott put the visitors in front on 32 minutes before second half efforts from Kevin McCallion (55) and Rhys Lindsell (90) got the job done.
Kenan Nicholas replied in added time.
Elsewhere, Sticker eased past Millbrook 3-0 at Burngullow Park with new signing Haiden Chapman netting a hat-trick, while Penzance were handed a home walkover by Truro City Reserves.