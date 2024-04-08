ST PIRAN LEAGUE DIVISION THREE EAST AND DIVISION FOUR EAST ROUND-UPS
DIVISION THREE EAST
LEADERS Bude Town Reserves backed up their 3-3 draw at nearest challengers Lanreath last Wednesday as they beat their Gunnislake counterparts 3-0 at Broadclose Park.
Despite dominating, the home side had to wait until the 37th minute to take the lead when Harrison Swatton’s flighted corner was nodded in by skipper James Wheeler.
Swatton got his second assist of the afternoon when he set George Harvey away, and the striker did the rest.
Swatton who got the goal his play deserved when he wriggled free and found the bottom corner.
Bude are also in Launceston Cup semi-final action this Sunday against their Holsworthy counterparts at Pennygillam (6pm).
Lanreath kept the pressure on as they won 4-1 at Week St Mary, although the game was moved to the 3G pitch at Launceston College.
They led 2-0 at the break through Tyler Collins and Jake Thomas and doubled their tally after the break through Connor Bone’s double.
Only one other match went ahead as two were postponed and Grampound conceded their trip to Gerrans and St Mawes United.
Lostwithiel edged past Looe Town Reserves 3-2 with Jonny Harris, Nathan Cummings and Sam Greenaway on target for the hosts. Tiago Bond and Philippos Kombostiotis replying for the visitors.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
DELABOLE United’s promotion hopes took another blow on Saturday as they were to a 2-2 draw by neighbours St Teath Reserves.
Cadan Chenoweth and Mark Luxton were on target.
However they were boosted by the news that Biscovey, who started the day as favourites for second were beaten 2-1 at St Eval Spitfires.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Tregony eased to a 5-0 success at mid-table Boscastle Reserves with four of them coming before the break, while the clash between Lostwithiel Reserves and their Lifton counterparts was postponed.