SALTASH continue their Counties Two Cornwall title charge tomorrow when they visit Illogan Park (2.30pm).
The Ashes are in a two-way battle with Redruth Seconds for the sole promotion slot, and know they must win in the Heartlands to keep the pressure on the Reds before their mouthwatering clash in March.
At present, Redruth have a three-point cushion, and with every point crucial, Saltash know nothing than a five-point victory will be sufficient against a side that have just three wins to their name all season.
Saltash are close to full strength and name the following team.
SALTASH at Illogan Park: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Jason Carroll, Greg Eatwell, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Ryan Simmons, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells (capt), Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Rob Walsh, Matt Coker, Fin Jones, Ollie Crawford.
THE seconds reached the Duchy Senior Shield final last Saturday with a home victory over their Bude counterparts, and take on their opponents in the final, Launceston Castles, at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm) in Counties Three Cornwall.
When the two sides met at Polson Bridge earlier in the season, an understrength Saltash faced an in-form home side who blew them away with a dominant first half performance. Saltash are eighth in the 12-team division and Launceston fourth, but the visitors have no realistic chance of going up, sitting 13 points behind second-placed Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
SALTASH SECONDS v Launceston Castles: Dale Partington, Jack Thorn, Tom Hollyman, Devan Marshall, Kieran Hurrell, Nick Blake, Ross Martin; Ewan McLean, Adam McEvoy, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Mike Capstack, Charlie Knight, Alfie Libby, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Jay Hick, Josh Firman, Conor Jennison, Pete Rais, Ethan Cox, Ben Lawley.