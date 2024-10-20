By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE, PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Saltash United 0 Nailsea & Tickenham 2
Saltash failed to turn first half dominance into goals and were then caught out by an opportunistic Nailsea side at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
The Ashes created several good chances in the opening 45 minutes and should have been ahead by the break. More of the same was anticipated in the second half but the visitors stepped up the pressure and a goal five minutes in from Oscar Collins stunned Saltash. And when Luke Osgood doubled Nailsea’s lead in the 62nd minute with a fine finish, it left the home side with a mountain to climb.
Top striker Rikki Shepherd, continuing his recovery from a knee injury, was introduced from the bench with 20 minutes left and his presence did make a difference, but the Ashes couldn’t buy a goal.
Saltash manager Macca Brown said: “I don’t think it was a result anyone really saw coming at half-time; we were so dominant in the first half it looked like the result was only going to go one way.
“It was probably the best we played in that first period, in terms of sustaining attacks and moving the ball with tempo, but for all of the decent play we didn’t test their goalkeeper enough and that was the message at the break.
“Nailsea came out after half-time with a bit more about them, and we were under a bit of pressure at the start of the second half with a flurry of corners.
“But their goal was extremely fortunate which was frustrating because we were defending that period reasonably well. It was a slice which looped over everyone including Jordan (Duffey), catching everyone out.
“Our immediate response wasn’t good enough, I think everyone felt sorry for themselves after the goal for a short period and then the second goal comes which is always going to happen if that’s the reaction.
“The lads coming on gave us more impetus and belief, but there still wasn’t enough despite hitting the post and bar.
“It was a similar case to the first half where we had a lot of the ball but passed on the opportunity to deliver a cross or get a shot away, and when you’re chasing a game you need to take those opportunities and that’s something our attacking players must recognise.”
He added: “Rikki getting 25 minutes or so was the one positive from the day. It’s been a difficult injury for him to manage, it’s been four months for him and at times there wasn’t a clear sign it was close enough to get some game time.
“You could see a difference as soon as he came on, he has that sharpness and is always smelling an opportunity even if we aren’t in possession of the ball he’s sensing a mistake.
“Hopefully we can manage his game time over the next handful of games and get him back with no setbacks, because there there’s no doubt when he is it’ll add a different dimension to us in attack and provide us with some much needed experience and leadership.”
Saltash: J Duffey, T Badcott (T Yendle 60), E Wright (R Shepherd 68), B Goulty, D Thomson (J Toulson 68), H Greening, K O’Melia, T Huyton (J Wood 75), J Curtis (J Preece 68), A Goulty, T Payne.
Nailsea & Tickenham: J Mellor, C Oates, A Head, Connor Saunders, J White, S Partridge, B Probert, Charlie Saunders, L Osgood, S Mannings, S Scott. Subs: H Conroy, O Collins, O Wilcox, H Campbell.
Goals: O Collins (50), L Osgood (62). Yellow card: B Probert (39).