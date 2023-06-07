Exmouth-born Will Tidball (23), beat all before him on stage three as he crossed the line first at nearly 50mph, with an average speed of 27mph over the 190km. Will beat over 90 riders to stand on the podium as a stage winner, the culmination of good planning from their sports director, Helston’s Steve Lampier and the hard work of the other five riders who sacrificed their chances so Will could win.