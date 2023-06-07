THE South West’s professional cycling team Saint Piran beat some of the best development teams in the world at the Ronde De L’Osie race in France last weekend.
Saint Piran Pro Cycling, with three riders from the South West, took on teams from France, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain, Israel and Norway, among other countries, in the UCI’s four-day race north of Paris.
Ronde De L’Osie pitted some of the best young riders in the world against each other on a fast sprint-orientated course.
Exmouth-born Will Tidball (23), beat all before him on stage three as he crossed the line first at nearly 50mph, with an average speed of 27mph over the 190km. Will beat over 90 riders to stand on the podium as a stage winner, the culmination of good planning from their sports director, Helston’s Steve Lampier and the hard work of the other five riders who sacrificed their chances so Will could win.
Richard Pascoe, team owner and founder was kept informed throughout from the team’s base in Bissoe. He said: "Will’s win was a fantastic result that recognises the growth of the Saint Piran family – our men's and women's road, track and off-road programmes.
"We have had significant success this year in only our third year of professional sport. Winning in France has increased our international recognition and invites to other prestigious races."
Pascoe continued: “Winning UCI races reinforces our position as the number one team in the UK and sets us up well for the national championships which are coming up in three weeks’ time. We will compete against the world’s best professionals including Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish. We hope to come away with a result."
The win in France comes shortly after success in the UK and Norway where Saint Piran raced against the best teams in the world including Team Ineos. Saint Piran won the Ringerike GP in early May before a first, second and third in the UK’s premier one day race at the Rapha Lincoln GP.
The team also featured on the podium at the Tour of Norway two weeks ago.
The UCI is the sport's governing body and UCI races are seen as more elite and results count towards an international ranking system.