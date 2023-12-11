Saturday, December 9
Investec Champions Cup, Pool Three: Toulon 18 Exeter Chiefs 19.
National League One: Cinderford 40 Taunton Titans 31, Plymouth Albion 22 Sedgley Park 3.
National League Two, West: Exeter University 29 Clifton 24, Newport 19 Camborne 40, Redruth 5 Dings Crusaders 26.
Regional One South West: Brixham 39 Barnstaple 38, Chew Valley 44 St Austell 12, Devonport S 48 Okehampton 7, Exmouth v Matson – postponed, Ivybridge 23 Lydney 20, Launceston 62 Weston-super-Mare 12.
Regional Two South West: Chard v Burnham-on-S – postponed, Crediton 38 Wadebridge 19, Cullompton 16 Truro 15, N Abbot 47 Topsham 88, N Petherton 21 Teignmouth 18, Sidmouth 50 Wellington 0.
Counties One Western West: Falmouth 0 Tiverton 46, Kingsbridge 39 Tavistock 41, Paignton v Wiveliscombe - postponed, Penryn 22 Bideford 5, Pirates Amats 57 Bude 29, St Ives 19 Plymstock Albion Oaks 12.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 7 St Just 19, Helston 19 Liskeard-Looe 7, Illogan Park 3 Veor 17, Perranporth 13 Redruth Seconds 17, Saltash v Bodmin – home walkover, St Austell Seconds 25 Newquay Hornets 5.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds v Saltash SecondS –- postponed, Camborne Seconds 20 Launceston Castles 19, Lankelly-Fowey 19 Hayle 57, Roseland v St Agnes – home walkover, St Austell Thirds 54 Redruth Albany 0, Wadebridge Camels Seconds v Falmouth Seconds – postponed.