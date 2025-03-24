SOUTH African forward Jacques Vermeulen has confirmed he is to leave the Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season to join Gallagher Premiership rivals Sale Sharks.
The 30-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Alex Sanderson’s side, bringing to a close a six-year stint in Devon, where he helped the Chiefs to secure both Premiership and European glory in 2020.
There has been much speculation in recent weeks around the future of Vermeulen, who was signed by Rob Baxter from the Durban-based Sharks in 2019.
However, the Paarl-born forward has now revealed his next destination, that being Manchester, where he is set to team up with former Chiefs, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tom O’Flaherty at the Sharks.
“As my time with the team comes to a close, I would like to take a moment to express how truly incredible this journey has been,” Vermeulen said. “From the very first day, I was welcomed with open arms by each and every one of you, and together, we created something truly special.
“As I take the next step in my journey, know that I will cherish every memory, every challenge, and every triumph we experienced together. This chapter may be coming to an end, but the connections we’ve built and the lessons we’ve learned will stay with me forever.”
Having started his senior career with Western Province, Vermeulen spent two years with the Sharks, featuring in 16 Super Rugby fixtures, as well as helping his side reach the semi-final of the Currie Cup.
It was, however, his move to the Chiefs that saw the powerhouse back-rower take his game to new levels. Alongside compatriot Jannes Kirsten, the duo brought an abrasive edge to the Exeter pack, making them both popular figures amongst the Exeter fan-base.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Sale Sharks,” Vermeulen said. “I already have some good friends in the squad, which will make the transition even smoother, and I truly believe this team has the talent and ambition to achieve big things.”
Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter, who has already added to his squad’s back-row depth with the signing of Tom Hooper for next season, thanked Vermeulen for his important contribution to the success of Chiefs.
“Jacques is one of the players who has been here in one of our most successful periods as a club,” Baxter said. “A part of the double-winning team, he was also part of a group of players that won a lot of games in the Premiership, Champions Cup and the domestic cup.
“He came into the club alongside the likes of Jannes Kirsten and the two of them really set a tone in terms of the level of our training and the physicality we were able to bring to games for extended periods.
“He leaves Exeter with our best wishes. He’s got important reasons to stay in the country, with his young family a big source of drive and ambition for him, so we wish him all the best.”