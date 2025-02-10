By Phil Westren
EXETER Chiefs maintained their perfect record in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup as they recorded a seasonal double over visiting Cornish Pirates at Sandy Park on Sunday.
Having won 68-7 at the Mennaye back in November, Rob Baxter’s side again proved too much for the Pirates who, it has to be said, put up a spirited fight from start to finish.
In the end, Premiership class shone through, winger Paul Brown-Bampoe leading the way for the hosts, claiming four of their seven tries in a 43-7 success.
The bonus point victory, Exeter’s fifth of the competition, ensured the two-times winners sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.
For the Pirates, it was another loss, but one which did bring positives, as outlined by skipper Josh King at the final whistle.
“In the first half we were ready for the fight and flew off the line,” he said. “We’ve got boys like Matt Cannon who always goes out and puts his body on the line, which is fantastic to see.
“Exeter were a strong side and we knew what we were up against, but I thought that in that first 40 minutes we had them physically and we executed. It was just that second half, when you have got to stay on top, you can’t shy away because teams like Exeter will tear you open.
“Ultimately, playing such Premiership quality naturally provides a great experience from which we can all learn and benefit from, which I am sure will be the case.”
In breezy but otherwise fine conditions, it took the Chiefs just three minutes to open their account, Will Haydon-Wood’s cross-field kick falling invitingly into the grasp of Brown-Bampoe, who was able to streak down the right flank to score.
At the other end, the Pirates sought an immediate response, applying considerable pressure on their hosts. Pick-and-go attempts were the order of the day, winning a succession of penalties in the process.
As the Chiefs infringed, however, the patience of referee Alex Thomas finally told and he sent Argentinian lock Franco Molina to the sidelines for a ten-minute stint. With the man advantage, the Pirates pressure finally paid dividends when the opportunity arose for centre Tom Georgiou to find space and score close to the posts. Iwan Jenkins’ conversion edged the Pirates deservedly in front.
Visiting cheers, though, would prove short-lived as the Chiefs quickly hit back, full-back Tom Wyatt – one of ten players in the Exeter squad to have played for the Pirates – laying the foundations from which Richard Capstick was able to power over to make it 10-7 at the turn.
Now with the wind advantage, the Chiefs soon set out their attacking stall, extending their lead when Wyatt raced over from a wraparound move.
A yellow card for Pirates prop Billy Young did little to help the visitors, who fell further behind when Brown-Bampoe finished off strong approach work from Ben Hammersley and the impressive Wyatt.
As the game headed towards the final quarter, so the hosts started to flex their muscles, England international Ethan Roots rumbling over, before two tries in the space of four minutes saw Brown-Bampoe take his tally to four.
The Pirates round off their Premiership Cup campaign this Saturday when they welcome Hartpury (2.30pm).